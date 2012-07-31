版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 1日 星期三 04:15 BJT

Electronic Arts revenue drops in Q1

SAN FRANCISCO, July 31 Video game publisher Electronic Arts Inc reported lower revenue and profit in the first quarter.

For the three months ended June 30, the company posted total revenue of $491 million, compared with $524 million a year ago. Net income dropped to $201 million, or 63 cents per share, compared with $221 million, or 66 cents per share a year ago.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐