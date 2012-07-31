版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 1日 星期三 03:42 BJT

Electronic Arts to offer free-to-play option of Star Wars: The Old Republic

SAN FRANCISCO, July 31 Electronic Arts Inc has expanded its "Star Wars: The Old Republic" game with a free-to-play option that will be available this fall.

Players of the free-to-play option will have access to eight Star Wars character storylines, up to level 50. The game will go on sale in August for $14.99, which will include a one-month free subscription.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐