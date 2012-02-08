UPDATE 1-Electronic Arts' CFO leaves for Polycom

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
Feb 8 - Electronic Arts Inc's chief financial officer is leaving the video game publisher to take a post at communications company Polycom Inc, both companies said in statements on Wednesday.
Eric Brown, who has been EA's CFO since 2008, will become Polycom's CFO and chief operating officer starting on Feb. 21.
EA has been shifting its video game business from games on physical discs to digital platforms in recent years. It acquired PopCap games in a deal worth up to $1.3 billion last summer.
A source close to the matter said that Brown was not pushed out and that he left for Polycom because he wanted a more operational role.
Kenneth Barker will become EA's interim CFO while the company undergoes a search for a new CFO.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.