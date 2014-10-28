版本:
Electronic Arts revenue rises in 2nd quarter

SAN FRANCISCO Oct 28 Video game publisher Electronic Arts Inc reported higher revenue for the second quarter on Tuesday, driven by robust digital sales and cost control.

For the three months ended Sept. 30, the company posted non-GAAP revenue of $1.22 billion, compared with $1.04 billion a year ago.

(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
