UPDATE 1-Electronic Arts Q3 forecast disappoints as "Medal" lags

By Malathi Nayak
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 30 Video game publisher
Electronic Arts Inc forecast third-quarter earnings below
Wall Street targets on Tuesday after its "Medal of Honor:
Warfighter" title fell short of expectations for a crowded
holiday season.
The company reported fiscal second-quarter earnings -
excluding certain items - of 15 cents per share, beating the
Street view of 11 cents per share as cost cuts took effect.
But it forecast third-quarter earnings in the range of 50
cents to 60 cents, lower than the Street's view of 71 cents,
according to Thomson-Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Our Q3 looks soft mostly due to 'Medal of Honor,'" CEO John
Riccitiello said on a call with analysts.
For the three months ended Sept. 30, the company posted
revenue of $711 million, compared with $715 million a year ago.
It reported a net loss of $381 million, or $1.21 cents per
share, compared with $340 million, or $1.03 per share a year
ago.
Adjusted revenue rose about 5 percent, to $1.08 billion,
from a year ago. That was in line with analyst estimates,
according to Thomson-Reuters I/B/E/S.