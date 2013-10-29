Electronic Arts profit rises in second quarter, shares up

SAN FRANCISCO Oct 29 Video game publisher Electronic Arts Inc reported higher profit for the second quarter on cost controls and digital sales, although revenues were down on the year ago quarter.

For the three months ended Sept 30, the company posted total revenue of $1.04 billion compared with $1.08 billion a year ago. It reported a net income of $105 million, or 33 cents per share, compared with $49 million, or 15 cents per share a year ago.