UPDATE 1-Electronic Arts revenue and profit rises in 2nd quarter

SAN FRANCISCO Oct 28 Video game publisher Electronic Arts Inc reported better-than-expected revenue and profit for its fiscal second quarter on Tuesday, driven by strong digital sales from titles such as "FIFA" and by cost controls.

For the three months ended Sept. 30, the company posted non-GAAP revenue of $1.22 billion, compared with $1.04 billion a year ago. Wall Street analysts had estimated revenue at $1.16 billion, according to Thomson-Reuters I/B/E/S.

Non-GAAP net income rose to $232 million, or 73 cents per share, from $105 million, or 33 cents per share, a year ago. Analysts' had forecast earnings of 53 cents per share.

Electronic Arts shares were up 2 percent in after-hours trading, after closing at $37.48 on the Nasdaq.

