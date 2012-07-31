UPDATE 3-Electronic Arts sticks to 2013 outlook, sets buyback

By Malathi Nayak
SAN FRANCISCO, July 31 Electronic Arts Inc
, publisher of the "Battlefield" and "Star Wars" games,
stuck to a forecast for about 30 percent growth in fiscal 2013
earnings and announced a $500 million share buyback, in a bid to
prop up its shares.
The stock was trading at around $11.20 in after-hours trade,
from a close of $11.02 on the Nasdaq.
"They think their shares are undervalued. I suppose it could
be interpreted to mean they believe there's good visibility to
hit targets for the rest of the year," RW Baird analyst Colin
Sebastian said.
The company's executive team has come under intense pressure
as its stock touched historic lows in recent weeks.
Sterne Agee analyst Arvind Bhatia said that the company has
announced and executed a share buyback before. "This is an
opportunity for them to return some money to shareholders."
The board authorized the $500 million share buyback with an
open time frame, Chief Financial officer Ken Barker told
analysts on an earnings conference call.
Publishers are struggling to sustain revenue growth as
gamers migrate steadily to casual and social games online or on
mobile devices.
Electronic Arts, which has been expanding its mobile and
online gaming business, said on Tuesday its net digital revenue
jumped 55 percent.
In early June, the company introduced a new service for
players of "Battlefield 3" with a one-time fee of $50 this
summer to boost its online sales and gain ground against its
bigger rival, Activision Blizzard, which sells the
top-selling game title "Call of Duty."
This "Battlefield 3 Premium" service generated $37 million
in revenue in June, Barker said. "We will recognize these sales
as revenue in the fourth quarter when we release the fifth
expansion pack entitled 'Endgame.'"
EA's smaller competitor, Take-Two Interactive Software
, also reported earnings on Tuesday. The company that
publishes the hit "Grand Theft Auto" posted a net loss and 32
percent drop in revenue in its fiscal first quarter, due to weak
sales of its new title "Max Payne 3" and "Spec Ops: The Line."
Take-Two's stock was trading at around $8.60 in after-hours
trade, down from a close of $8.78 on the Nasdaq.
For the three months ended June 30, Electronic Arts posted
overall revenue of $491 million, compared with $524 million a
year ago. Net income dropped to $201 million, or 63 cents per
share, compared with $221 million, or 66 cents per share a year
ago.
Excluding certain items, it recorded a loss of 41 cents a
share, beating by a penny an average forecast for a 42-cent
loss, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For fiscal 2013, Electronic Arts, which battles Activision
Blizzard Inc and other publishers for a slice of a
decelerating video games market, reaffirmed its outlook for
earnings excluding items of $1.05 to $1.20 per share.
STAR WARS GOING FREE-TO-PLAY
On Tuesday, EA also announced it would offer a free-to-play
option of its "Star Wars: The Old Republic" game, hoping to
staunch gamer losses.
In June, the company announced that it would offer the
first 15 levels of its "Star Wars: The Old Republic" online game
for free.
"We saw a lot of good traction there so we decided in the
fall we would provide an opportunity for consumers to play the
game free-to-play with some restrictions with an experience
through micro-based transactions," Barker told Reuters.
The company has struggled to get the massively multiplayer
role-playing game based on George Lucas' science-fiction movie
off the ground since its December launch.
Company executives told analysts that "Star Wars: The Old
Republic," had below a million active subscribers, down from 1.3
million a quarter ago.