Electronic Arts, Zynga drop competing lawsuits

Feb 15 The video game publisher Electronic Arts
Inc and social gaming company Zynga Inc have
agreed to dismiss claims against each other in a case involving
alleged copyright violations and employee poaching.
Electronic Arts had accused Zynga of copying key elements of
its game "The Sims Social" for Zynga's "The Ville."
Zynga then countersued to stop what it called Electronic
Arts' improper effort to prevent it from hiring that company's
employees.
In a joint filing with the U.S. District Court in San
Francisco, lawyers for both companies said all claims and
counterclaims are being dismissed with prejudice, meaning they
cannot be brought again. Friday's filing did not provide a
reason for the dismissal.
The case is Electronic Arts Inc v. Zynga Inc, U.S. District
Court, Northern District of California, No. 12-04099.