Congo cobalt mined by children may be in your mobile phone - Amnesty

By Aaron Ross
KINSHASA, Jan 19 Cobalt used in batteries for
phones, laptops and electric vehicles could come from mines in
Democratic Republic of Congo that use child labour, an Amnesty
International report said on Tuesday.
Working with campaign group African Resources Watch
(Afrewatch), Amnesty accused technology giants including Apple
, Samsung SDI and Sony of lax
oversight of the supply of cobalt from mines in Congo to
smelters and on to battery-makers.
As a result, consumer products sold across the globe could
contain traces of the metal produced each year by informal
Congolese mines without companies knowing, the report said.
"It is a major paradox of the digital era that some of the
world's richest, most innovative companies are able to market
incredibly sophisticated devices without being required to show
where they source raw materials for their components," Afrewatch
executive director Emmanuel Umpula said.
In a statement issued in response to Amnesty's research,
Apple said it had a zero tolerance policy towards child labour
and was evaluating ways to improve its identification of labour
and environmental risks.
Samsung SDI said it conducted written evaluations and
on-site inspections of all suppliers to certify compliance with
human rights, labour, ethics, environment and health standards.
Sony did not respond to emailed requests for comment.
Millions of Congolese work in informal mining, with
rudimentary tools and usually without legal authorisation. They
often scavenge in the waste heaps of larger mines.
The report, based on research in Congo's mining heartland,
singled out a smelter in southern Congo owned by Congo Dongfang
Mining International (CDM), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chinese
mineral giant Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Ltd.
The report alleged that CDM did not check the source of the
cobalt it purchased from local buying houses, leading to a "high
risk" that it came from mines where children and other workers
were exposed to hazardous conditions.
SCAVENGING CHILDREN
The researchers interviewed 17 children at five mines where
they said children as young as seven scavenged for rocks
containing cobalt. The researchers said they saw workers from
the mines queuing to sell cobalt to buying houses that claimed
to sell to CDM.
Huayou Cobalt is the largest cobalt chemicals producer in
China and sold almost $235 million of the metal in 2013,
according to the report.
Once smelted, the cobalt is exported to China before being
sold to battery manufacturers who claim to supply top-end
electronics companies including Apple, Samsung, Sony and 13
others, the report said.
In a written response quoted in the report, Huayou Cobalt
said it had "reasonably presumed that the behaviours of
suppliers comply with relevant regulations of the DRC and taken
the corresponding social responsibilities".
A woman who answered the phone at Huayou Cobalt this week
and identified herself as Ms. Yang told Reuters the information
in the report was not true as far as she knew but added that she
was not very familiar with CDM's operations.
The report also said none of the 16 companies linked to the
CDM smelter provided enough detail to researchers to
independently verify the origins of the cobalt used in their
products. Only one acknowledged the link with the smelter plant.
Reuters could not independently verify any link between the
companies and the smelter plant.
Samsung told Amnesty it was very hard to trace the source of
the cobalt due to non-disclosure by suppliers and the complexity
of supply chains. It denied to Reuters that CDM or Huayou Cobalt
were in its supply chain.
Congo's supply of the metals such as tantalum, tin, tungsten
and gold has been under scrutiny since 2010, when laws in the
United States required U.S.-listed companies to ensure their
supply chain was free from these so-called "conflict minerals".
But cobalt has received scant regulatory attention, although
strifetorn Congo is the source of more than half of global
supply. Amnesty and Afrewatch said they hoped the research will
trigger action.
