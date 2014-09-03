版本:
BRIEF-Berlin-Samsung Elec says to launch Galaxy Note 4

Sept 3 Samsung Electronics Co-Chief Executive DJ Lee said the company would launch galaxy Note 4 * company introduces Galaxy Note Edge, with side screen for

reminders/emails * It also introduces virtual reality headset to turn Galaxy

Note 4 into immersive gaming player
