Sweden's Elekta sues U.S. Varian over alleged patent infringement

STOCKHOLM, June 16 Swedish medical technology firm Elekta said on Tuesday it was suing U.S. rival Varian Medical Systems over allegations of patent infringement.

Elekta, a maker of equipment used in cancer treatments, said in a statement Varian's True Beam linear accelerator infringed patents owned by William Beaumont Hospital and exclusively licensed to the Swedish company.

Elekta also said it believed Varian had infringed several patents for its linear accelerator imaging system, which produces images of a tumor prior to treatment.

"That is why we filed a lawsuit yesterday," Elekta head of investor relations Johan Andersson said, adding the company could provide no further details on the process.

The suit had been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, the company said.

Elekta has a global market share of around 40 percent while Varian's share is roughly 50 percent, Andersson said, adding there "have been few legal disputes over the years".

Elekta, which in May fired its chief executive after results fell significantly short of forecasts, said last week it was aiming at 450 million Swedish crowns ($55 mln) in cost savings in the coming two years. ($1 = 8.1713 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Keith Weir)