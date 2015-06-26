Canada's Element Financial close to GE fleet asset purchase- sources

| TORONTO/NEW YORK, June 26
TORONTO/NEW YORK, June 26 Canada's Element
Financial is close to buying a large chunk of General
Electric Co's vehicle fleet-management business in a deal
that could be sealed as early as the end of June, three sources
familiar with the matter said on Friday.
GE has said the business includes $9 billion in assets. The
sale would be part of a plan it unveiled in April to divest
about $200 billion in GE Capital assets as it moves away from
finance and focuses on manufacturing of industrial equipment.
The sources said Element is poised to acquire a good piece
of the vehicle fleet-management business, with a smaller portion
being taken by another party. The business helps to finance and
manage the vehicles of companies that own vast fleets for sales
staff, technicians and others that are always on the move.
The sources said Element is mainly interested in the North
American portion of GE's fleet-management unit.
GE's private-equity lending portfolio was scooped up by the
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board earlier in June for $12
billion.
GE and Element Financial declined to comment.
