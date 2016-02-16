UPDATE 1-Element Financial to split into two: fleet management and financing

(Adds details, background)
Feb 16 Canada's Element Financial Corp
said it will split its fleet management business and its vendor
and commercial financing business, creating two publicly traded
companies.
The move, which comes after a strategic review, will result
in Element Fleet Management operating the company's C$19.5
billion fleet management operations, Element Financial said on
Tuesday.
Element Commercial Asset Management will include the
company's C$7.0 billion commercial and vendor financing
business, said Element Financial, which was valued at C$4.79
billion ($3.46 billion) as of Friday's close.
Toronto-based Element Financial had said in October that it
planned to sell its financing operations to focus on fleet
management, and also said it would conduct a strategic review of
its operations.
The company became one of the largest fleet providers in
North America after it acquired General Electric Co's
fleet management business in the United States, Mexico,
Australia and New Zealand for $6.9 billion last June.
Element Financial finances and manages vehicles of companies
that own vast fleets for sales staff, technicians and others on
the move. The company had bought GE's Canadian fleet unit in
2013.
The company's vendor and commercial financing business
oversees a portfolio of about C$3.3 billion in commercial
finance assets and C$2.2 billion in commercial aviation assets.
Element Financial said its separation into two companies is
expected to be completed on a tax-free basis before the end of
2016.
BMO Capital Markets, Barclays Capital and Infor Financial
are advising the company through the separation process.
($1 = C$1.38)
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)