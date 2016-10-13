Mexico's Elementia says to buy 55 pct of Giant Cement

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY Oct 13 Mexico's Elementia, a cement maker partly owned by billionaire Carlos Slim, said on Thursday it had signed a letter of intent to purchase 55 percent of Giant Cement Holdings Inc.
In a statement, Elementia said Giant had operations in the east coast of the United States, including three cement plants, three limestone quarries and six terminals.
"The Giant acquisition will grant Elementia access to the third biggest cement market in the world," the company said.
Elementia did not mention a price in the statement. (Reporting by Dave Graham)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.