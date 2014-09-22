版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 22日 星期一 21:49 BJT

Mexico Slim's cement maker Elementia plans IPO

MEXICO CITY, Sept 22 Mexico's Elementia, a construction conglomerate partly owned by billionaire Carlos Slim, will launch an initial public offering, according to a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.

The size of the issue is yet to be determined, according to the filing late on Friday.

The company is holding a media conference on Monday in Mexico City to discuss Friday's announcement that Elementia will buy the stake held by France's Lafarge in their jointly owned cement maker in Mexico.

(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐