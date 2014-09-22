Mexico Slim's cement maker Elementia plans IPO

Chevron says restarting output at Gorgon Train Two LNG project in Australia
SINGAPORE, April 18 Chevron is restarting liquefied natural gas (LNG) production at its Gorgon Train Two facility in Australia, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
MEXICO CITY, Sept 22 Mexico's Elementia, a construction conglomerate partly owned by billionaire Carlos Slim, will launch an initial public offering, according to a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.
The size of the issue is yet to be determined, according to the filing late on Friday.
The company is holding a media conference on Monday in Mexico City to discuss Friday's announcement that Elementia will buy the stake held by France's Lafarge in their jointly owned cement maker in Mexico.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
SINGAPORE, April 18 Chevron is restarting liquefied natural gas (LNG) production at its Gorgon Train Two facility in Australia, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
RIYADH, April 17 Saudi Arabia aims to produce 10 percent of its power from renewable sources in the next six years as it pushes ahead with a multi-billion-dollar plan to diversify its energy mix and free up more crude oil for export.
* Pence kicks off economic talks with Japan's Aso, seeking results