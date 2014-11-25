Mexican cement maker Elementia eyes IPO in 1st qtr 2015

CELAYA Mexico Nov 25 Mexican cement maker Elementia, part owned by billionaire Carlos Slim, is looking to list shares during the first quarter of next year if market conditions are good, the company's chief executive said on Tuesday.

"We are ready to debut in the market," said Elementia CEO Eduardo Musalem. "It could be the end of January, if the posibility exists, or February or March." (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)