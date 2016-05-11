版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 06:06 BJT

Brazil's Eletrobras says SEC may cancel New York listing

SAO PAULO May 11 Brazil's state-run power company Eletrobras is not sure it can make required filings to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and further delays could lead to the cancellation of its American Depository Receipt listing in New York, the company said in a filing on Wednesday.

The company's 20-F filing, paperwork required of foreign issuers listed in the United States, has been delayed by an internal corruption probe lead by law firms Hogan Lovells and WFaria Advogados that is analyzing potential financial losses from a graft scheme involving local construction firms. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer)

