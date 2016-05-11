Brazil's Eletrobras says SEC may cancel New York listing

BRIEF-RGC Resources announces three-for-two stock split
* RGC Resources Inc - stock dividend will be issued on March 1, 2017 to all shareholders of record at close of business on February 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO May 11 Brazil's state-run power company Eletrobras is not sure it can make required filings to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and further delays could lead to the cancellation of its American Depository Receipt listing in New York, the company said in a filing on Wednesday.
The company's 20-F filing, paperwork required of foreign issuers listed in the United States, has been delayed by an internal corruption probe lead by law firms Hogan Lovells and WFaria Advogados that is analyzing potential financial losses from a graft scheme involving local construction firms. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer)
* Brookfield Canada office properties declares February 2017 monthly distribution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share $0.21 including items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: