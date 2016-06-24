Brazil to auction off power distributor Celg-D on Aug 19

BRIEF-Roxgold announces production of 77,157 ounces of gold in 2016
* Roxgold sees 2017 capital expenditure $24 million - $28 million
BRASILIA, June 24 Brazil will auction off power distributor Celg-D on August 19 with a minimum bid of 2.8 billion reais ($838.57 million), state development bank BNDES said in a statement on Friday.
State-run electricity holding Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA owns a majority stake in Celg-D.
($1 = 3.3390 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)
LONDON, Jan 17 Worries over Donald Trump's economic policies and the potential for U.S. policy errors rose sharply this month, according to a survey of fund managers released on Tuesday, prompting them to hold more cash even though they expect growth and inflation to rise further.
* Tutor Perini - Tutor perini receives notice of intent to award a $1.377 billion contract from Los Angeles county MTA for purple line extension section 2