Brazil to auction off power distributor Celg-D on Aug 19

BRASILIA, June 24 Brazil will auction off power distributor Celg-D on August 19 with a minimum bid of 2.8 billion reais ($838.57 million), state development bank BNDES said in a statement on Friday.

State-run electricity holding Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA owns a majority stake in Celg-D.

($1 = 3.3390 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)

