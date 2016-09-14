Brazil's Eletrobras updates market value of Celg-D

BRASILIA, Sept 14 Brazil's state-controlled
utility Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA said on
Wednesday the market value of its Celg-D power distributor unit
was revised to 4.448 billion reais ($1.34 billion).
Eletrobras, as the company is commonly known, said the value
was updated in accordance to the new guidelines presented by the
government as part of plan to privatize several state assets.
The company did not say what was the previous market value.
In August, authorities were forced to reschedule the sale of
Celg-D after potential bidders failed to present some financial
requirements within the auction deadline.
($1 = 3.3131 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Alonso Soto)