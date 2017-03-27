版本:
Chairman of Brazil's Eletrobras, two board members to step down

SAO PAULO, March 27 José Luiz Alqueres is stepping down as chairman of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA, Brazil's state-controlled power utility, after nine months in charge.

Alqueres told Reuters in an email that he and another two members of Eletrobras's board are quitting. (Reporting by Luciano Costa de Paula; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
