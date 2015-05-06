Brazil's Eletrobras may sell power distribution assets - source

BRASILIA May 6 Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras
SA, Brazil's largest power holding company, is considering
selling controlling stakes in power distribution companies to
focus on generation and transmission of electricity, a source
with direct knowledge of the situation said on Wednesday.
Eletrobras, as the state-controlled company is
known, could start the sales process this year, the source said.
The distribution assets, especially in the poorer, more remotely
populated north and northeast parts of the country, have often
been a source of losses for the cash-strapped power company.
(Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal
and Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)