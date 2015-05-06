UPDATE 1-Brazil's Eletrobras may sell power distribution assets -source

(Adds details, quotes, background)
BRASILIA May 6 Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras
SA, Brazil's largest power holding company, is considering
selling controlling stakes in several power distribution
companies to focus on generation and transmission of
electricity, a source with direct knowledge of the situation
said on Wednesday.
Eletrobras, as the state-controlled company is
known, could start the sales process this year, the source said.
The distribution assets, especially in the poorer, more remotely
populated north and northeast parts of the country, have often
been a source of losses for the cash-strapped power company.
"The idea is to sell controlling stakes in all the power
distribution companies (currently controlled by Eletrobras),"
said the source, who is not authorized to speak to the press.
"We want to start the process this year, after the renewal
of the operating licenses."
The move, if confirmed, would underscore President Dilma
Rousseff's efforts to streamline the size of state companies,
whose rapid growth of recent years have put public finances
under pressure. By focusing on generation and transmission,
Eletrobras is likely to invest more efficiently as money-losing
distribution operations in some states have drained much of its
capital for years.
Celg D, a distribution company in the center-west state of
Goias that was acquired by Eletrobras earlier this year, should
be included in the sales process, the source said.
Signaling that was the publication in the Brazilian official
gazette on Wednesday of a recommendation from the National
Council on Privatization favoring the disposal of the company.
The source said Eletrobras is also willing to sell
controlling stakes in companies in the states of Alagoas, Piaui,
Rondonia, Acre, Amazonas and Roraima, all located in the north
and northeast regions.
Asked for comment, Eletrobras said the matter is still under
evaluation by its board and that there is no decision yet about
the destiny of the power distribution companies it controls.
Eletrobras shares were up 4.3 percent on BMFBovespa exchange
mid-day on Wednesday.
