Brazil's Eletrobras in talks with China's Shangai Electric -statement

BRIEF-ARI Network sees Q3 2017 revenue $13.4 mln-$13.5 mln
* ARI Network Services announces preliminary third quarter 2017 results
SAO PAULO Jan 5 A subsidiary of Brazil's power holding company Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA is in talks with China's Shangai Electric Group Co to sell part of its power transmission projects, the company said in a statement.
Eletrobras' subsidiary Eletrosul SA said the Chinese company made an offer for the projects, without specifying a date. The construction of 2,000 kilometers (1,242 miles) in power transmission lines will demand around 3.3 billion reais ($1 billion) in investments, the statement said. ($1 = 3.1975 reais) (Reporting by Luciano Costa and Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Grant McCool)
* ARI Network Services announces preliminary third quarter 2017 results
* Says recommends that shareholders vote for board's eight nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cerner Corp says approved a stock repurchase program on may 23, 2017, authorizing repurchase of up to $500 million of its common stock