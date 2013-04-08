版本:
Brazil's Eletrobras sees $2.5 bln credit line by June, CFO says

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 8 Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA, Brazil's largest power holding company, expects to obtain a financing package from a pool of state-run lenders by June, Chief Financial Officer Armando Casado said on Monday.

The company, known as Eletrobras, also expects to complete the integration of power distributor Celg before the end of the first half, Casado said at meeting with investors in Rio de Janeiro.
