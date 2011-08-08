UPDATE 1-Brazil's Eletrobras doubles recent investment pace

* Power utility to invest $7.5 bln a year through 2015

SAO PAULO, Aug 8 State-run utility Eletrobras (ELET6.SA) plans to invest 12 billion reais ($7.5 billion) annually through 2015, doubling the pace of recent years to keep up with the growing Brazilian economy.

Chief Executive Jose da Costa Carvalho Neto said at a public event on Monday the company will soon announce the details of a 12.6 billion reais investment plan for 2012, with roughly half going to generation and the rest to transmission and distribution.

Eletrobras plans to invest about 10 billion reais this year after spending around 5 billion reais in 2010 and 2009.

Among the investments is a plan to build the world's third largest hydroelectric dam, the controversial 11,200-megawatt Belo Monte project due to start producing electricity in 2015. [ID:nN01238349]

Norte Energia, the consortium that won the auction to build and operate Belo Monte, is made up of Eletrobras, Brazil's second-largest pension fund, Petros, local construction companies and Brazil's Vale SA (VALE5.SA), the world's second-largest mining company.

Many of Vale's major iron-ore, copper, nickel and bauxite mining operations based in Brazil's Amazon region.