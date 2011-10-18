Brazil regulations may hit Eletrobras investment

* Renewed concessions likely to hurt Eletrobras cash flow
* State-run utility may scale back ambitious spending plan
By Leonardo Goy and Anna Flavia Rochas
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Oct 18 Brazil's state-run
power utility Eletrobras (ELET6.SA) could pare back ambitious
investments in Latin America's largest economy as the renewal
of electric concessions threatens to pinch cash flow.
Brazil is nearing a decision this year on power industry
concessions, with signs pointing to a steep cut in rates for
almost all of Eletrobras's transmission contracts and about 40
percent of its generation contracts.
"No one is taking care of this. Cash flow is going to fall
off steeply at Eletrobras and the government isn't giving the
issue due attention," said a lawmaker in the governing
coalition, who asked not to be named.
The government is aiming to reduce the sale price of power
by as much as a third, as many generators have long since paid
off their original investments. [ID:nN1E77U1JP]
Electricity rates in Brazil are among the world's highest,
but this is in large part due to heavy taxes that provide a
steady source of income for the government -- crucial for
Brasilia as the government seeks fiscal balance.
Eletrobras, the country's biggest power company, now faces
the possibility of lower revenues just months after it pledged
to double the pace of investments to keep up with Brazil's
power-hungry economic growth. [ID:nN1E7771KL]
Major projects include a plan to build the world's third
largest hydroelectric dam, the 11,200-megawatt Belo Monte
project due to start producing power in 2015. [ID:nN01238349]
For those investments to go ahead as planned, the
government may have to inject more resources into its state-run
utility, according to energy consulting firm PSR. Eletrobras
could lose 4.5 billion reais ($2.5 billion) in annual revenue
under renewed concessions, PSR said in a recent study, equal to
half of this year's investments.
However, a government source told Reuters on condition of
anonymity that policymakers are not looking at compensation for
Eletrobras. The company declined comment on the issue.
"If they lose revenue, then it's lost. That's part of it,"
the head of Brazil's electric regulator, Nelson Hubner, told
Reuters.
Hubner argued that an eventual drop in revenues for
Eletrobras will not necessarily slow investments, suggesting
financing for projects could be secured against future revenues
from new installations.
Eletrobras is testing market appetite on a road show this
week for a bond issue worth up to $2.5 billion, at a time when
most Brazilian companies are backing away from financial
markets shaken by Europe's tussles with debt concerns.
($1 = 1.77 reais)
(Additional reporting by Fabio Couto in Rio de Janeiro;
writing by Brad Haynes and Brian Ellsworth, editing by Dave
Zimmerman)