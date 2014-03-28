版本:
Brazil's Eletrobras expects to return to profit in 2014, CEO says

BRASILIA, March 28 Studies conducted by Brazilian state-run electricity utility Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras suggest the firm will return to profit in 2014, Chief Executive Officer José da Costa Carvalho Neto said in a press conference to discuss fourth-quarter earnings on Friday.

The company, known as Eletrobras, posted a net loss of 5.5 billion reais ($2.42 billion) for the quarter as it continued to adapt to government-mandated tariff reductions. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Asher Levine)
