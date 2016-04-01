版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 2日 星期六 02:14 BJT

Brazil's Eletrobras to revise capital expenditure for subsidiaries

SAO PAULO, April 1 Brazil's state-run electricity holding company Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA has put under revision investment plans for its subsidiaries in the country due to a tight cash situation, said the company's Chief Financial Officer Armando Casado de Araújo on a conference call with analysts on Friday. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira)

