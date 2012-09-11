版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 12日 星期三 01:56 BJT

Eletrobras CEO says impact of license renewal 'manageable'

BRASILIA, Sept 11 Eletrobras, Brazil's largest power holding company, said renewing operating licenses for distribution and transmission assets will have a "manageable" impact on the group's cash holdings.

Chief Executive Jose da Costa Carvalho Neto told Reuters the cost of renewal would be offset by cutting other costs and generating revenue from the start of operations at new plants.

