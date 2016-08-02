Debt, high price threaten Celg-D privatization auction

| SAO PAULO
SAO PAULO Aug 2 Investors eyeing Brazil's
auction to privatize state-owned utility Celg-D said its heavy
debt and the high minimum price could jeopardize the Aug. 19
sale.
Celg-D, which serves the agricultural-rich center-west state
of Goiás, is the first power distributor to be sold by
Eletrobras, as holding company Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA
is known. Eletrobras plans to sell all its seven
distributors by the end of 2017 as it tries to get rid of
money-losing businesses.
The mininum price set for Celg-D is 2.8 billion reais ($859
million). The final price could reach 5.2 billion reais if the
company's debt is considered.
Investors said this week that might be too much, even after
regulatory changes by Brazil's interim President Michel Temer
have improved the sector's outlook.
"Investors are complaining," said one source close to the
privatization process who was not authorized to publicly discuss
the matter.
Thais Prandini, a director at consultancy Thymos Energy,
said credit restrictions during Brazil's sharpest recession in
eight decades may also limit interest.
Investors seeking to enter energy distribution in Brazil
have other options. Utility Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais
, for instance, is looking for a partner in its Rio de
Janeiro-based utility Light Energia SA.
Chinese investors again seem to be the best hope.
China's State Grid Corp on July 1 clinched one of
the largest deals yet in the Brazilian energy sector, buying
from construction conglomerate Grupo Camargo Correa a
controlling stake in utility CPFL Energia SA
State Grid responded to Reuters in a statement that it had
yet to decide if it would take part in the Celg-D auction.
Energisa SA, another large utility holding
company in Brazil, said it would not bid because of the high
minimum price. Neoenergia SA is not interested
either, a company source said, declining to be identified
because the decision was private.
AES Corp also responded in a statement that it would
not participate in the auction.
($1 = 3.2583 Brazilian reais)
