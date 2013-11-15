Brazil's Eletrobras posts $393 mln quarterly loss

SAO PAULO Nov 14 Brazilian state-run
electricity utility Eletrobras posted a net loss of
915 million reais ($393.34 million) for the third quarter as it
continued to adapt to government-mandated tariff reductions,
according to a securities filing on Thursday.
That compares to a net profit of 1 billion reais a year
earlier.
Eletrobras agreed in December to a government plan to renew
expiring hydroelectric dam concessions in exchange for
electricity rate cuts of between 18 percent and 32 percent.
The changes led to weak first and second-quarter profits and
continued to weigh on the company in the third quarter, as net
revenue dropped to 6.1 billion reais compared to 6.7 billion a
year earlier.
The company is struggling to adapt to the new reality of
lower rates by cutting costs and reorganizing its management
structure, which is spread across a range of subsidiary
companies. In mid-August the company announced it had hired
Munich-based consulting firm Roland Berger to advise on its
restructuring.
Earlier this year the company said it planned to spend 1.4
billion reais to cut 5,000 jobs as it embarks on a three-year
turnaround effort aimed at slashing costs by 30 percent.
As part of its restructuring, Eletrobras is seeking approval
from the government to sell its six distribution units, which
lost a combined 1.33 billion reais for the company in 2012.
The company said severance costs weighed on its results, as
well as the impact of tariff reductions.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization
fell to a negative 436 million reais. The company did not give a
comparative figure for the previous year.