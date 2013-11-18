UPDATE 1-Brazil's Eletrobras expects job cuts to save $441 mln per year

SAO PAULO Nov 18 Brazilian state-run
electricity utility Eletrobras expects to save 1
billion reais ($441 million) a year as a result of its employee
buyout program, Chief Financial Officer Armando Casado de Araujo
said on Monday.
The program will cost the company about 1.5 billion reais in
severance costs, Araujo said in a conference call with analysts
to discuss third-quarter earnings.
Eletrobras agreed in December to a government plan to renew
expiring hydroelectric dam concessions in exchange for
electricity rate cuts of between 18 percent and 32 percent.
The company posted a net loss of 915 million reais for the
third quarter as it overhauled operations following the tariff
reductions, according to a securities filing on Thursday.
Earlier this year, the company said it planned to cut 5,000
jobs as it embarks on a three-year turnaround effort aimed at
slashing costs by 30 percent.
Shares of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as Eletrobras
is formally known, fell 1.2 percent to 10.69 reais in late
afternoon trading, paring early morning losses of as much as 3.3
percent.
Brazil's stock market was closed on Friday for a national
holiday.