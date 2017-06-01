Brazil's Eletrobras asks oil regulator to mediate conflict with Petrobras

SAO PAULO, June 1 Brazil's state-owned power
utility Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA has asked
the country's oil industry watchdog ANP to mediate a conflict
with Petróleo Brasileiro SA, the regulator said on
Thursday.
Eletrobras, as the power firm is known, wants
state-controlled oil company Petrobras to supply natural gas to
its thermal plant Mauá 3, in the Amazon region, which on
Thursday initiated tests needed to begin operations. Eletrobras
owes Petrobras around 9.8 billion reais ($3 billion).
($1 = 3.2510 reais)
(Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer;
Editing by Sandra Maler)