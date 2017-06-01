UPDATE 1-Brazil's Eletrobras asks oil regulator to mediate conflict with Petrobras

(Adds background, comments from 3rd paragraph)
SAO PAULO, June 1 Brazil's state-owned power
utility Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA has asked
the country's oil industry watchdog ANP to mediate a conflict
with Petróleo Brasileiro SA, the regulator said on
Thursday.
Eletrobras, as the power firm is known, wants
state-controlled oil company Petrobras to supply natural gas to
its thermal plant Mauá 3, in the Amazon region, which on
Thursday initiated tests needed to begin operations.
Eletrobras owes Petrobras around 9.8 billion reais ($3
billion). On Wednesday, Petrobras Chief Executive Pedro Parente
said that finding a solution for Eletrobras' debt is
"essential."
Earlier this week, a court forced Petrobras to supply
Eletrobras with enough natural gas to power the plant's initial
tests but not enough to allow it to operate
normally..
In a statement sent to Reuters, ANP said it was considering
a mediation or arbitration.
Representatives for Eletrobras and Petrobras did not comment
immediately on the mediation.
($1 = 3.2510 reais)
