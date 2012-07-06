RPT-Brazil's Eletropaulo says may appeal against rate cut

* CEO says may ask for review of decision to cut rate

* Company stock sank over 11 pct on Monday, keeps falling

By Anna Flávia Rochas

SAO PAULO, July 5 Brazilian electricity utility AES Eletropaulo is considering asking for a review of parts of a decision by the country's electric energy regulator that cut the rate it charges customers, the company's CEO told Reuters on Thursday.

The regulator, known as Aneel in Portuguese, on Monday cut the average rate Eletropaulo may charge customers by 9.33 percent. The decision sparked a massive selloff on Tuesday, with Eletropaulo stock dropping about 10 percent.

"We're studying (the decision) to identify items that have substance to be considered for an appeal, a request for review with Aneel," said Chief Executive Officer Britaldo Soares.

Eletropaulo will likely have to lower dividend payments this year as the rate cut hits the company's profits, analysts say. Eletropaulo used to pay shareholders 100 percent of its profits in dividends.

The company's stock dropped 1.95 percent on Thursday.

Eletropaulo's controlling shareholders are Brazil's state-run development bank BNDES and AES Brasil, the Brazilian unit of U.S. energy giant AES Corp.

AES Brasil, which also owns other distribution and generation units in the country, is seeking to boost its power generation capacity by 3,000 megawatts by 2015 through huge investments in thermal and wind power, Soares told Reuters in another interview on June 1.