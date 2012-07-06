RPT-Brazil's Eletropaulo says may appeal against rate cut

* CEO says may ask for review of decision to cut rate
* Company stock sank over 11 pct on Monday, keeps falling
By Anna Flávia Rochas
SAO PAULO, July 5 Brazilian electricity utility
AES Eletropaulo is considering asking for a review of
parts of a decision by the country's electric energy regulator
that cut the rate it charges customers, the company's CEO told
Reuters on Thursday.
The regulator, known as Aneel in Portuguese, on Monday cut
the average rate Eletropaulo may charge customers by 9.33
percent. The decision sparked a massive selloff on Tuesday, with
Eletropaulo stock dropping about 10 percent.
"We're studying (the decision) to identify items that have
substance to be considered for an appeal, a request for review
with Aneel," said Chief Executive Officer Britaldo Soares.
Eletropaulo will likely have to lower dividend payments this
year as the rate cut hits the company's profits, analysts say.
Eletropaulo used to pay shareholders 100 percent of its profits
in dividends.
The company's stock dropped 1.95 percent on Thursday.
Eletropaulo's controlling shareholders are Brazil's
state-run development bank BNDES and AES Brasil, the Brazilian
unit of U.S. energy giant AES Corp.
AES Brasil, which also owns other distribution and
generation units in the country, is seeking to boost its power
generation capacity by 3,000 megawatts by 2015 through huge
investments in thermal and wind power, Soares told Reuters in
another interview on June 1.