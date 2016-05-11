Brazil AES Eletropaulo sees risk of 'financial collapse'

SAO PAULO May 11 Brazil's power distribution
company Eletropaulo Metropolitana Eletricidade de São Paulo SA
, a subsidiary of U.S.-based AES Corp, sees
the risk of 'financial collapse' if rules governing power
purchasing contracts are not changed, it said in a letter sent
to regulators.
AES Eletropaulo, as the company is known, said in the letter
dated April 11 that it is accumulating losses due to the current
contract rules that prevent it from reducing the amount of
electricity it buys from generators. The company is selling the
excess supply at a loss in the spot market.
