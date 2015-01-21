AES Eletropaulo faces Brazil state audit over São Paulo power cuts

SAO PAULO Jan 21 Brazil's state of São Paulo will investigate AES Eletropaulo Metropolitana SA for delays in restoring power to several parts of the nation's wealthiest state in the wake of rains and rolling blackouts, a state official said on Wednesday.

Arsesp, São Paulo state's agency in charge of public services, will begin an audit of the company that should be done by Feb 17, João Carlos Meirelles, the state energy secretary, told reporters. According to Meirelles, Eletropaulo has failed to provide full information about its efforts to restore the supply of electricity in several urban and rural regions.

Preferred shares of the company tumbled 3.2 percent to 7.66 reais. Eletropaulo is controlled by AES Corp. (Reporting by Anna Flávia Rochas; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)