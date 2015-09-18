Brazil's Eletrobras sees receiving $556 million from AES's Eletropaulo

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 18 Brazil's state-led
electricity utility holding company Centrais Eletricas
Brasileiras SA said on Friday it expects to receive
2.23 billion reais ($566 million) from Eletropaulo Metropolitana
SA for a 29-year-old debt.
The amount requested by Eletrobras, as the Brazilian state
utility is known, is nearly a third greater than the 1.7 billion
reais that Eletropaulo, controlled by U.S.-based AES Corp
said it was being asked to pay by a court-appointed
consultant on Thursday.
Eletrobras said its estimate of the debt was also based on
the consultant's report. The 2.23 billion debt, Eletrobras said,
does not include 348 million reais in court and lawyers fees it
also says it is owed by Eletropaulo.
The debt was contracted by Eletropaulo in 1986, more than a
decade before AES bought control of the company from the
government of Sao Paulo state. Eletrobras has been trying to
collect the debt since 1989.
Eletropaulo, which had its transmission unit split from it
before being sold by Sao Paulo, has long held that it is not
responsible for the debt and has been fighting Eletrobras
attempts to collect in a Rio de Janeiro court.
Eletropaulo officials were not immediately available for
comment.
($1 = 3.94 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Alan Crosby)