Brazil power regulator rejects $275 mln Eletropaulo appeal

BRIEF-Agility Health announces retirement of CEO
* Says CEO and chairman of the board Steven N. Davidson to retire
BRASILIA Aug 12 Brazil power regulator Aneel rejected an appeal from electricity distributor AES Corp's Brazil unit Eletropaulo Metropolitana SA on Tuesday, maintaining an order to return 626 million reais ($274.6 million) to customers.
The payment was ordered to compensate for what Aneel sees as an improper accounting for 246 kilometers of cable investments, which impacted the size of a previous government-controlled tariff adjustment.
($1 = 2.28 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Asher Levine; Editing by David Gregorio)
Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co says urges shareholders to follow ISS and Glass Lewis recommendations by voting "for" all seven of CTO's directors
Lithium X Energy Corp says Kriznic will remain as an advisor to company while pursuing his other business interests