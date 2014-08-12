版本:
Brazil power regulator rejects $275 mln Eletropaulo appeal

BRASILIA Aug 12 Brazil power regulator Aneel rejected an appeal from electricity distributor AES Corp's Brazil unit Eletropaulo Metropolitana SA on Tuesday, maintaining an order to return 626 million reais ($274.6 million) to customers.

The payment was ordered to compensate for what Aneel sees as an improper accounting for 246 kilometers of cable investments, which impacted the size of a previous government-controlled tariff adjustment.

($1 = 2.28 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Asher Levine; Editing by David Gregorio)
