CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Elevance Renewable Sciences files for $100 mln IPO

(Fixes planned ticker symbol in first bullet point)

* Plans to list on Nasdaq under symbol "ERSI"

* Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, Piper Jaffray, Raymond James underwriting IPO

Sept 21 Elevance Renewable Sciences Inc became the latest speciality chemicals maker to plan an initial public offering, and hopes to raise up to $100 million, despite a tough IPO market.

The Woodridge, Illinois-based company did not reveal the number of shares it would sell, or their expected price, according to a preliminary prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Elevance Renewable's plans to go public follow rivals like Genomatica Inc that filed for an IPO last month, and Gevo and Solazyme which listed earlier this year.

The hunt to produce chemicals from feedstocks other than fossil fuels has sparked intense interest from companies big and small, including Metabolix , Exxon Mobil and Dow Chemical .

However, investor interest in these companies is yet to pick up. Gevo and Solazyme have each lost over a third of their market value since going public.

Elevance Renewable's IPO filing comes at a time when the IPO market has slowed down.

Elevance Renewable, which is partly owned by TPG Capital and Naxos Capital Partners, said it was building what it believed would be the world's largest integrated biorefinery with Wilmar International , the world's biggest listed palm oil company.

The company expects to begin commercial operations at this facility by the second quarter of 2012.

Elevance Renewable, which has partnerships with Cargill , Dow Corning and Wilmar, expects total annual production capacity for the company to be one million metric tonnes by the end of 2014.

Elevance Renewable intends to apply to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol "ERSI".

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, Piper Jaffray, Raymond James are underwriting the IPO.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO can be different. (Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Supriya Kurane)