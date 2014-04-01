U.S. judge upholds validity of Eli Lilly's Alimta patent

March 31 Eli Lilly was successful in a
crucial legal battle on Monday when a U.S. District Judge in
Indianapolis upheld the validity of its U.S. patent for the
drugmaker' s blockbuster lung-cancer drug, Alimta.
The court said the defendants, Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries Ltd, APP Pharmaceutical, now known as
Fresenius Kabi USA LLC, Barr Laboratories Inc and Pliva Hrvatska
D.O.O., failed to show by clear evidence that the asserted
claims of the '209 Patent are invalid.
However, the decision that would preserve the $2.6
billion-a-year drug from generic competition until 2022, could
change if generic drug companies appeal the ruling.
Lilly had earlier argued during the trial that began on Aug.
19 that a separate "method-of-use" patent on the way Alimta is
administered should protect the medicine.
The so-called '209 patent covers administration of two
nutrients - folic acid and vitamin B12 - to patients before they
receive Alimta, to prevent side effects. Alimta's package insert
label instructs doctors to administer the nutrients prior to and
during use of the medicine.
The case no. 10-cv-01376 in the United States District Court
for the Southern District of Indiana.
(Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by
Eric Walsh)