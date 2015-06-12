Lilly shares sizzle as investors await Alzheimer's data

June 11 Shares of Eli Lilly and Co have jumped 10 percent this week, confounding many industry experts, amid speculation investors were placing bets ahead of expected long-term data on an Alzheimer's disease treatment once considered a dud.

With those gains, Lilly shares have leaped 26 percent for the year to date, eclipsing a 10 percent gain for the Arca Pharmaceutical Index of large drugmakers.

The Indianapolis drugmaker, whose sales and earnings tumbled over the past three years due to generic competition for its biggest products, is quickly rebuilding its pipeline of new medicines. On Wednesday and Thursday it released favorable results from studies of experimental treatments for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

But investors are expected to focus more intently in the next few days on expected findings from a two-year extension of a large study of solanezumab, an injectable treatment with the potential to become the first approved medicine to delay progression of Alzheimer's disease.

Limited data from an abstract of the trial, called Expedition Ext, are expected to be released by the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) by Monday. The group will disclose full results of the study at a meeting in July.

"If the drug works and is eventually approved, its annual sales could be mind boggling, easily in excess of $10 billion," said John Boris, an analyst with Suntrust Robinson Humphrey. An estimated 5 million Americans are believed to have the degenerative brain disease and no drug exists to slow its progression.

In two large earlier trials that lasted 18 months each, called Expedition and Expedition 2, solanezumab failed to improve cognition or the ability to perform daily activities among patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's.

But Lilly analyzed the failed studies and discovered a ray of hope: patients with mild disease were shown to have been helped by the drug. It then set out to extend the trials with such patients for another two years. Patients who previously were given placebos were allowed to receive solanezumab, and all other patients were likewise notified they were taking the Lilly drug.

Lilly has previously disclosed, after the initial 6 months of the extension trial, that patients who had been in the placebo group fared less well than those who had taken solanezumab all along. The finding suggested that solanezumab may have slowed down the rate of neuron death, said Dr. Eric Siemers, medical director for Lilly's Alzheimer's team.

The expected abstracts will describe findings over the full two years of the extension trial.

"There will be a fair amount of interest in that two-year data, and what you would (hope) for is a sort of maintaining over a longer period what you saw at 6 months," Siemers said in an interview on Thursday. "That would reinforce the conclusion that solanezumab was disease-modifying, and that patients could never get back what they lost by being on placebo those initial 18 months."

The Expedition Ext study will shed greater light on the safety and effectiveness of solanezumab, but Lilly is conducting a different trial called Expedition 3 that would be the basis for a marketing application, perhaps by 2017, if it proves successful.

The study will only enroll patients with mild Alzheimer's disease, and those with detectable deposits of brain plaque made of a protein called beta amyloid, the target of solanezumab and other experimental Alzheimer's drugs.

Biogen Idec Inc's stock jumped 6 percent on March 20 when the company said its experimental drug, aducanumab, led to reductions in amyloid plaque and slowed clinical impairment in patients with mild Alzheimer's. The trial, involving only 166 people, paved the way for a planned late-stage study.

(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)