UPDATE 1-Lilly, Boehringer diabetes drug cuts heart attack, stroke risk in trial

By Ransdell Pierson
Aug 20 A new diabetes pill from Eli Lilly and Co
and Boehringer Ingelheim cut risk of heart attack,
stroke and death in a closely watched study, the first
glucose-lowering drug to show such protective results in a large
cardiovascular trial, the drugmakers said on Thursday.
Besides burnishing the image of the year-old drug,
Jardiance, the results could raise the profile of rival new
drugs in the same class of medicines called SGLT2 inhibitors,
such as Johnson & Johnson's Invokana and AstraZeneca
Plc's Farxiga.
Lilly shares rose 2.8 percent in morning trading, amid a
decline of 0.7 percent for the Arca Pharmaceutical Index
of large drugmakers.
Jardiance (empagliflozin) was approved by U.S. regulators
last August. By blocking the protein SGLT2, it inhibits
reabsorption of glucose in the kidney, thereby lowering overall
blood sugar.
Lilly and privately held German drugmaker Boehringer said
the favorable results for Jardiance were seen in a 7,000-patient
study of patients with type 2 diabetes considered at high risk
of heart attacks and stroke. That is the most common form of
diabetes, which is closely linked to obesity.
Significantly fewer cardiac deaths, non-fatal heart attacks
or non-fatal strokes were seen in patients who took Jaridance in
combination with standard treatments, compared with patients who
took standard treatments alone, meeting the trial's primary
goal.
Standard treatments included statins and blood pressure
drugs. Patients were followed an average of 3.1 years.
Lilly and Boehringer said about half of deaths in people
with type 2 diabetes are caused by cardiovascular disease, and
that reducing cardiovascular risk is therefore an essential
component of diabetes care.
"This is a positive, and a first for the field of diabetes,"
Sanford Bernstein analyst Tim Anderson said in a research note.
"(This) could give the drug - and the broader SGLT2 class in
which it competes - a competitive leg up."
Anderson noted that besides lowering blood sugar levels,
SGLT2 inhibitors also modestly lower body weight and blood
pressure, and that those effects could have helped Jardiance in
the cardiovascular "outcomes" trial.
The drugmakers said they plan to release full results of the
trial on Sept. 17 at the annual meeting of the European
Association for the Study of Diabetes in Stockholm.
Safety of Jardiance was consistent with results of previous
trials. Its side effects have included dehydration, dizziness
and low brood sugar.
