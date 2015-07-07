UPDATE 1-Lilly cancer drug improves survival, raises blood clot risk -FDA

(Updates with details from FDA review)
By Toni Clarke
WASHINGTON, July 7 Eli Lilly & Co.'s
experimental lung cancer drug necitumumab improved overall
survival by an average of 1.6 months but also increased the risk
of sometimes fatal blood clots, according to a preliminary
review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The FDA's review was posted on its website on Tuesday ahead
of July 9 meeting of outside experts who will discuss the drug
and recommend whether it should be approved. The FDA usually
follows the advice of its advisory panels.
Necitumumab is a second-generation monoclonal antibody for
patients with stage IV squamous non-small cell lung cancer.
In a 1,093-patient clinical trial patients who received
necitumumab together with the chemotherapy drugs gemcitabine and
cisplatin survived an average of 11.5 months compared with 9.9
months for patients who received gemcitabine and cisplatin
alone.
In the necitumumab group, 48 percent of patients experienced
serious side effects compared with 38 percent of patients in the
control group.
There were 66 deaths in the necitumumab group of which 15,
or roughly 3 percent, were deemed drug-related. There were 57
deaths in the control group, of which 10, or about 2 percent,
were considered drug-related.
Analysts on average expect the drug, if approved, to
generate annual sales of $582 million by 2020, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) accounts for roughly 85
percent of all lung cancer cases. The squamous form accounts for
about 30 percent of NSCLC cases.
Lilly also tested the drug in patients with advanced
non-squamous NSCLC. The study was closed prematurely due to an
imbalance in the number of deaths attributed to potential
thromboembolic events, or blood clots. There was no offsetting
difference in overall survival.
The FDA is seeking the panel's advice on whether the results
of the non-squamous trial impact the benefit to risk assessment
of the drug in squamous NSCLC.
The overall incidence of thromboembolic events was 9 percent
in the squamous NSCLC trial compared with 5 percent in the
control group. In the non-squamous trial the incidence was 11
percent compared with 6 percent in the control group.
