FDA panel: Lilly cancer drug has positive risk/benefit profile

July 9 An advisory panel to the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration effectively supported approval of Eli Lilly
& Co.'s experimental lung cancer drug necitumumab on
Thursday but recommended measures be taken to mitigate the
drug's risks.
The panel did not officially vote but an informal poll taken
by the FDA indicated most members believe the benefits of the
drug outweigh the risks. The FDA is not obliged to follow the
advice of its advisors but generally does so.
In a clinical trial, the drug improved overall survival by
an average of 1.6 months but also increased the risk of
sometimes fatal blood clots and potentially deadly electrolyte
imbalances.
Necitumumab is a second-generation monoclonal antibody for
patients with stage IV squamous non-small cell lung cancer.
