UPDATE 2-FDA panel: Lilly cancer drug has positive risk/benefit profile

WASHINGTON, July 9 An advisory panel to the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration effectively supported approval of
Eli Lilly & Co's experimental lung cancer drug
necitumumab on Thursday but recommended measures be taken to
mitigate the drug's risks.
The panel did not officially vote but an informal poll taken
by the FDA indicated most members believe the benefits of the
drug outweigh the risks. The FDA is not obliged to follow the
advice of its advisers but generally does so.
In a clinical trial, the drug improved overall survival by
an average of 1.6 months but also increased the risk of
sometimes-fatal blood clots and potentially deadly electrolyte
imbalances.
"We are encouraged by the Committee's constructive
discussion," said Dr. Richard Gaynor, senior vice president of
product development and medical affairs for Lilly's oncology
division. "We look forward to working closely with the FDA as
they continue their review."
Necitumumab is a second-generation monoclonal antibody for
patients with stage IV squamous non-small cell lung cancer.
In a 1,093-patient clinical trial, patients who received
necitumumab together with the chemotherapy drugs gemcitabine and
cisplatin survived an average of 11.5 months compared with 9.9
months for patients who received gemcitabine and cisplatin
alone.
Most panel members described the survival benefit as modest
but meaningful and in line with the benefit conferred by other
FDA-approved drugs.
Lilly noted that the five-year survival rate for patients
with advanced squamous NSCLC is less than 5 percent.
"Little progress has been made over the last two decades,
particularly in the first-line setting," the company said.
Lilly's shares were up 8 cents at $87.33 on Thursday
afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange.
