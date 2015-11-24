FDA approves Lilly's lung cancer drug

Nov 24 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved Eli Lilly & Co's cancer treatment, Portrazza, in combination with two forms of chemotherapy to treat patients with advanced squamous non-small cell lung cancer.

The treatment carries a boxed warning, which flags potential fatal risks including cardiac arrest and sudden death. (1.usa.gov/1NbzJZ8) (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)