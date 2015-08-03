Eli Lilly faces first U.S. trials over Cymbalta withdrawal

| NEW YORK
Tuesday will confront the first U.S. trial over allegations it
failed to warn users of its popular antidepressant Cymbalta that
they could suffer severe withdrawal symptoms, including suicidal
thoughts and electric shock-like sensations.
Plaintiff Claudia Herrera is one of about 250 people who
have sued Lilly over Cymbalta, and the company faces three more
trials later this month involving similar claims, according to a
lawyer for Herrera, R. Brent Wisner.
These early trials will be a critical test for litigation
over the drug, which had $3.9 billion in sales in 2013 before
losing patent protection at the end of that year and brought in
$561 million in the first half of 2015.
Cymbalta, part of a class of antidepressants known as
serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors, was approved
by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2004 to treat major
depressive disorder. Later, approval was expanded to include
generalized anxiety disorder and fibromyalgia.
Its label warns that 1 percent or more of users who
discontinue Cymbalta may experience symptoms like nausea,
irritability and insomnia, and that other symptoms such as
sensory disturbances and seizures had been reported.
But plaintiffs suing Lilly allege that withdrawal symptoms
are far more common, pointing to a 2005 analysis from the
Journal of Affective Disorders that found more than 44 percent
of patients reported at least one discontinuation symptom.
A Lilly spokeswoman declined to comment specifically on
Herrera's allegations and said that the company would vigorously
defend that case and others.
According to Herrera's lawsuit in California federal court,
she started taking Cymbalta in 2006 for anxiety. When her doctor
instructed her in 2012 to ease off gradually, she said that she
suffered electric-like "zaps," anxiety, spasms and suicidal
ideation, among other symptoms.
Herrera accused Lilly of downplaying its warnings to make
the drug more marketable. Lilly said in court filings that it
gave sufficient warnings, and that her doctor was aware of the
potential risks.
A similar case is set for trial in California starting Aug.
11.
Other Cymbalta lawsuits have been less successful. A New
York judge last year granted Lilly a win in a case similar to
Herrera's and twice, a federal judge in California has denied
plaintiffs' motions for class certification on
consumer-protection claims related to Cymbalta marketing.
The California trials, and two more scheduled to start in
Virginia in late August, will be the first opportunities for
juries to evaluate the underlying claims.
"The success or failure of these cases will give us a good
sense of how they are playing to these juries," Wisner said.
"Even if we lose, we have every intention of moving forward with
the litigation."
