Lilly diabetes drug slashes deaths 32 pct in heart-risk patients

| Sept 17
Sept 17 Eli Lilly and Co's new Jardiance
pill slashed deaths by 32 percent in a study of 7,000 patients
with type 2 diabetes at risk of heart attack and stroke, a
finding that researchers said could make it a mainstay diabetes
treatment.
"This is the first diabetes therapy to show robust effect in
reducing cardiovascular death. It really is big news," said Dr.
Bernard Zinman, director of the Diabetes Center at Mount Sinai
Hospital in Toronto, who led the 3-year study.
Zinman, in an interview, predicted the study would prompt
medical societies to recommend in their treatment guidelines
that Jardiance be used for type 2 diabetics that have a history
of heart disease or are at risk of cardiovascular events.
The once-a-day drug, developed with Germany's privately held
Boehringer Ingelheim, won U.S. approval last year. It belongs to
a new family of treatments called SGLT2 inhibitors that include
Johnson & Johnson's Invokana. They lower blood sugar by
inhibiting reabsorption of glucose in the kidney.
Zinman noted that Jardiance, like other SGLT2 drugs, causes
weight loss and reduced blood pressure, besides lowering blood
sugar levels and lowering body fat, and also reduces swelling,
which all help the cardiovascular system.
About one-half of the deaths in people with type 2 diabetes,
the most common form of the disease which is linked to obesity,
are caused by cardiovascular disease. So reducing cardiovascular
risk is considered essential to diabetes care.
Lilly and Boehringer last month disclosed Jardiance met its
primary study goal, becoming the first diabetes drug to show
heart-protective results in a large cardiovascular trial. But
they did not unveil detailed data until Thursday at a medical
meeting in Stockholm.
In calculating the combined number of cardiac deaths,
non-fatal heart attacks and non-fatal strokes, 14 percent fewer
events were seen in patients taking Jardiance in combination
with standard treatments, compared with patients who took
standard treatments alone, meeting the study's main goal.
Standard treatments included statins, which lower cholesterol,
and blood pressure drugs.
Among patients taking Jardiance, there was a 38 percent
reduction in cardiovascular death, including death from heart
attacks and strokes. But there was no significant difference in
non-fatal heart attacks or non-fatal strokes.
Those taking Jardiance had a 32 percent lower risk of dying
from any cause, and a 35 percent lower rate of hospitalizations
from heart failure.
The benefits were especially impressive because they were on
top of protection that patients received from taking cholesterol
fighters and other life-saving cardiovascular drugs, Zinman
added.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)